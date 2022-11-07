Playboy: Sexiest Amateur Home Videos

Not Available

For me it was kind of hard to get a grip from the beginning because there was nothing that would have explained who were the main characters and what was their goal and so on. This left the characters really shallow and the dialogue between the characters was something out of a bum disco. While there is some strong personality being displayed, it is done in a way that is truthful to human nature. I think it could use some editing to speed the pace a bit. The film is hard to watch at times and difficult to call enjoyable, but the story is still powerful. It is a powerful film, but I doubt I will ever want to watch it again.