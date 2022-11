Not Available

James is the lead singer in a local rock band who is allergic to responsibility. Leslie is the bass player in the band, a middle-aged single mom struggling to connect with her teenage son. And Tim West is Booda, a rapper trying to maintain his dreams of a music career while living up to his responsibilities as a husband and father to two young boys. These characters will wake up tomorrow and struggle again, but they each find a little hard-won peace at the end of the day.