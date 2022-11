Not Available

Half-a-Mill is a young hip hop artist from the Albany Housing Projects in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. By the time he was seven, Half was sharing a gun with his brother, ‘cause he was sick of adult men putting guns in his face and not being able to defend himself. Half’s been running with the same ten guys his whole life, and they’re his crew, but he’s the one with real musical talent. He’s the one that will take all of them all out of the projects.