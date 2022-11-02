Playgirl after Dark

In London's Soho, Johnny Solo runs the Pink Flamingo Club. He's tough to intimidate. So when he starts getting threats and demands for protection, he fights back. Behind the takeover plot is a competitor, Diamonds Dielli. Midnight Franklin, who's Johnny's girlfriend and one of the club's headliners, wants to get Johnny out of the business. In the background are a sadistic client, an underage chorus girl, a wisecracking siren who's not averse to rough trade, a visiting journalist, and a dancer who guards her past. Can Johnny win the struggle with Diamonds, and can Midnight get him out of harm's way?
|Leo Genn
|Johnny Solo
|Karlheinz Böhm
|Robert Jouvel
|Danik Patisson
|Lilliane Decker
|Christopher Lee
|Novak
|Kai Fischer
|Cynthia
|Patrick Holt
|Inspector West
