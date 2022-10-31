Not Available

Playgravity 2 - the other side grants a deep insight into the fascinating world of extreme athletes and is able to charm the spectator with impressive images and athletic state of the art action - some of it never been seen before. Inspired, touched and fueled by the loss of our beloved Mathias (see Playgravity I - the movie), Olympic medalists, world champions and young prodigies open up and talk about their feelings, fears and beliefs. Our journey leads us from Alaska to Hawaii, from Spain to Indonesia and other places. Magnificent images paired with the unusually straight and unmasked statements of extraordinarily alive people will not only certainly stun us, but much more importantly touch our soul within.