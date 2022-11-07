Playground the Movie

Not Available

It's the beginning of the summer. What better place for children to enjoy their pastime of being young than at the playground. The playground is a place where kids can have their imaginations run wild, go swimming, play on the sliding boards, hang on the monkey bars or go swinging. Yet, there is one problem. The local bully and his goons! They harass, tease and pushover all the kids from having fun. However, four kids are determined to making the playground a safe haven, and make a stand to the biggest bully of them all, at the playground.