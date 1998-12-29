1998

Playing by Heart

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 29th, 1998

Studio

Morpheus

Eleven articulate people work through affairs of the heart in L.A. Paul produces Hannah's TV cooking show. Mark is dying of AIDS. Men have scalded Meredith so she rebuffs Trent's charm, but he persists. The trendy, prolix Joan tries to pull the solitary Keenan into her orbit. An adulterous couple meet at hotels for evening sex. Hugh tells tall tales, usually tragic, to women in bars.

Cast

Gillian AndersonMeredith
Ellen BurstynMildred
Sean ConneryPaul
Anthony EdwardsRoger
Angelina JolieJoan
Jay MohrMark

View Full Cast >

Images