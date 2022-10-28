Not Available

Playing Dead

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Diaphana Films

Jean, a forty-year-old struggling, out-of-work actor has hit rock bottom. Although open to any kind of work, he can't get a break. At the unemployment office, his counselor has a rather odd proposal: he can get a job helping the police reconstruct crime scenes, by standing in for the dead victim. Jean's obsession for detail impresses the detectives, allowing him to take a leading role in a sensitive investigation in Megève ski resort, during low season, after a series of murders

Cast

Géraldine NakacheNoémie Desfontaines
Lucien Jean-BaptisteLieutenant Lamy
Anne Le NyMadame Jacky
Nanou GarciaZelda
Corentin LobetServaz
Judith HenryCaroline

