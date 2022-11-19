Playing for Change – Songs Around The World (Part 2)

Not Available

Continuing the visionary path created by a one-of-a-kind international music collective, introducing Playing For Change - PFC 2: Songs Around The World. By filming and recording dozens of musicians from around the world, filmmaker, producer and PFC founder, Mark Johnson captures stunning musical collaborations that seamlessly blend diverse styles of music into powerful performances, expanding on the journey that made Playing For Change one of 2009's most unusual cultural phenomenons. With a global mix of cultures and rhythms featuring original songs written for the album, as well as reinterpretations of internationally loved recordings including Bob Marley's "Redemption Song," Stevie Wonder's "Higher Ground" and John Lennon's "Imagine." Featured artists include Baaba Maal, Keb Mo, Sandra de Sá, Taj Mahal, Tinariwen, Carlos Vives, Roger Ridley, Grandpa Elliot, Stephen Marley, Mermans Kenkosenki, Char and Toumani Diabate.