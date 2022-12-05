Not Available

STUDIO 2000 launches its new year (our fifth) with a jaunty, tongue-deeply-in-cheek celebration of a gay version of The American Dream--the pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness (translate: sex). Playing To Win is about guys on the rise--a upwardly mobile crowd who seem to be up, up, up all of the time. Our tale follows the adventures of two good buddies--Steve Sax (more about this later), a very rising young entrepreneur who has almost everything--money, looks, a body to die for and a cock that could kill, and Pagan Prince (a STUDIO 2000 exclusive whose wonderful cock knows no limits except hard, harder and hardest), a television sports reporter who personifies the idea of minimum effort for maximum effect.