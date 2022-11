Not Available

High school student Margareta fall head over heels in love with a young doctor and announce her engagement to him to her parents. She quits school and move in with him in a large house. However, the life of a housewife soon becomes tedious. Her husband does not want her to study but secretly she enrolls in a high school again to be able to graduate. Her husband suspects funny business when she is spotted with her private tutor. Plot summary by Mattias Thuresson.