Playing with Fire

Beautiful, seductive rich girl Daphne gets her kicks playing mind games; finding and seducing young working-class men until she cruelly kicks them to the curb. But when she comes across handsome med student Nick, she discovers a challenge. Nick isn't so easily seduced. So Daphne and her friends set about seducing Nick's girlfriend, Heather. When things go wrong and Heather gets in a terrible accident, Daphne finds her comfortable easy world spiraling quickly out of control, and it will take all of her ability to find out who is in control of this dangerous game.