Playing with Giants

The film tells about Hassan Bahloul (Adel Imam), a model of the simple man who is forced him to live in a state of unemployment, he does not work and can not even marry his fiancée (Aida Riad), and tries to live his life. His reality is dark and his hopes are shattered, but he has a great deal of love and a sense of responsibility towards his homeland. When Hassan is contacted by the State Security, he speaks to the officer (Hussein Fahmi) to tell him about the timing of a fire that will happen in a factory the next day. When the officer asks him how he knows this, Hassan tells him that he saw the accident in the dream. And indeed the incident occurs, which starts a relationship of special kind between Hassan and the officer.