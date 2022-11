Not Available

Tired of her life of solitude, Jocelyn applies for a mysterious program at Heri-Tech Corp. But the interview proves to be far more difficult than she ever anticipated. In the process, Emma, who works for Heri-Tech, learns of Jocelyn’s painful past of being rejected by her family when she came out. Unprepared for such a vulnerable interview, Jocelyn lashes out at Emma. And yet, could this interview be the very thing Jocelyn needs to help her embrace life here and now?