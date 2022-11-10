1977

Playing with Love

  • Drama

Release Date

July 6th, 1977

Studio

Cinema 23 Film

Laura and Fabrizio have been meeting every summer in the forest by her parent's summer home. Fabrizio is a solitary boy with only his dog for company; Laura a sweet but unconfident child. This summer new aspects enter into their story as both are growing up. Laura is falling in love with Fabrizio, while he displays a new sexual awareness of her masked by his malice. Things develop further when they meet Sylvia who, unlike the innocent Laura, is confident and assertive. Fabrizio develops a fascination with her, eventually bribing Laura to fetch her to the forest to join them in play.

Cast

Eva IonescoSilvia
Martin LoebFabrizio
XylotIro - the dog
Lara WendelLaura

