Not Available

Young Legionnaire Quintus is crossing the seas with the Roman fleet for the first time. They are travelling to far away Egypt, where Caesar and Cleopatra are prepared to agree to a truce. But Cleopatra' s malicious brother, Ptolemaios, is up to no good. To hold up the peace treaty, he plans to unleash the Curse of the Pharaohs and Quintus is caught in the middle. Will Quintus succeed in stopping Ptolemaios' plans and keep the peace ? An exciting adventure begins !