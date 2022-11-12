Playmobil - Das Geheimnis der Pirateninsel

Not Available

Ahoy, matey! Your Favorite Playmobil toys have come to life for the very first time, in an all-new swashbuckling adventure and you're invited to join them! You'll have a treasure chest full of fun with seven-year-old Jack and his big sister Amelia as they stow away on a pirate ship headed for the mysterious Pirate Island -- a place filled with treasure and curious creatures. Can Jack and Amelia stay one step ahead of a bunch of wacky skeletons and get to the treasure before the pirates do?