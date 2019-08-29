2019

Playmobil: The Movie

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 29th, 2019

Studio

ON Animation Studios

In PLAYMOBIL’s® animated action-adventure, a top-secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish from thin air. The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe) must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them. Against unthinkable odds, the trio go on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission.

Cast

Anya Taylor-JoyMarla (voice)
Gabriel BatemanCharlie (voice)
Daniel RadcliffeRex Dasher (voice)
Kenan ThompsonBloodbones (voice)
Jim GaffiganDel (voice)
Adam LambertEmperor Maximus (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images