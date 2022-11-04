Playthings of Desire

Not Available

Jim Malvern is one of the richest men in the world. Unscrupulous and greedy, he uses beautiful young women as his playthings. But after meeting gorgeous actress Gloria Dawn, Malvern decides to put aside his philandering ways. With a marriage date set, the millionaire invites a flock of his famous friends -- including some of his former lovers -- to a remote island. Moments before the ceremony, Malvern is shot and killed by an unseen assailant. A grieving Gloria, realizing the murderer must be one of the guests, goes on a hunt for her fiance's killer.