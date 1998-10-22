1998

Pleasantville

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 22nd, 1998

Studio

New Line Cinema

Geeky teenager David and his popular twin sister, Jennifer, get sucked into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom called "Pleasantville," and find a world where everything is peachy keen all the time. But when Jennifer's modern attitude disrupts Pleasantville's peaceful but boring routine, she literally brings color into its life.

Cast

Tobey MaguireDavid
Reese WitherspoonJennifer
William H. MacyGeorge Parker
Joan AllenBetty Parker
Jeff DanielsBill Johnson
Don KnottsTV Repairman

