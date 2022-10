Not Available

Paul may be a successful psychoanalyst but he fails to realize that his own marriage to Carla is failing. One of his patients, Raphaël, confides in him that he is in love with a married woman. In the course of the discussion, Paul understands that the woman in question is his own wife, Carla. Rather than end the consultation, Paul decides to manipulate his patient in an attempt to win back his wife. But Raphaël is not as stupid as he looks...