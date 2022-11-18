Please Don't Tell

Not Available

BiBi Jones and Selena Rose spin a seductive web of deceit in this sexy tale of lies. Ava Addams and Manuel Ferrara are a happy couple that passionately enjoy their sex lives on the regular. When niece BiBi comes for a visit, she and Selena put a ploy into motion that finds the girls luring taken men into steamy sexual encounters with blackmail in mind. As Erik Everhard, who along with pal Danny Mountain, are set up then knocked down like dominos by BiBi, Manuel falls into Selena's sex trap. BiBi's appetite for extortion continues as she completely cleans out Danny's bank account even after his balls have been drained dry in a voracious romp with sexual dynamo Brooklyn Lee. With a killer combination of bodies and brains no one is safe from these girls, not even each other.