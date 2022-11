Not Available

In a surreal world, Lili, a 14-year-old albino, lives alone with her mother CLAUDIE (50) who over-protects her from the outside world. Obsessed with her own appearance; Claudie regularly replaces aging parts of her face, alone in her operating lab while Lili dreams of Lyesse, her 16 year-old handsome neighbor. Scared by so much love, Lyesse rejects Lili. Devastated, she decides to take his heart out to understand why he doesn't love her...