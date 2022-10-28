Please Open The Door

Not Available

Mineko is a schoolgirl, who finds out that she has supernatural powers. With her friend Kaori Saikin, who also has these kind of powers, they decide to test if their classmate Keiichiro is one with these powers too. The gathering of the three shakes the world and they are drawn to another world, Land of Middle, where their help is needed to free the people of the Land who are are fighting for their freedom against an evil force.