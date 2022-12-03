Pleased to Mitt You

Not Available

Terry Kelly is leaving for college, and Ma Kelly and Uncle Pat invite his friends and sweetheart Kitty to the house for a going-away party. The bigger surprise is Uncle Pat's gift of $1400 for Terry's tuition, money he earned promoting Terry as an amateur boxer. Accompanying Terry and Kitty's school friends to the party is Diggins, Terry's rival for Kitty's affections. After an argument, Diggins takes off... with the envelope containing Pat's gift. The kids track Diggins down at Regan's Road House, and a brawl breaks out.