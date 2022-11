Not Available

Compared to 1980s hipster-punk band Devo, one-man band Pleaseeasaur cranks "weird" up at least 10 notches. J.P. Hasson's surreal shows mix synthesized tunes, hilarious lyrics and costumes more outrageous than anything Elton John wore in the 1970s. With songs such as "Beef Flavored Island" and "Droid County" and a singer switching from a furry yeti costume to a silver spaceman suit, you can bet there's never a dull moment in this live show.