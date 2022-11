Not Available

Nawal Ibrahim Al-Saadi (Shreihan) is suffering from schizophrenic schizophrenia and a fetus in one of the mental health clinics in Alexandria. She suffers in the clinic after she was taken away by her only son, Adel, by force and meets a large number of patients suffering from different problems. (Mahmoud Shaker) with his patient (Nawal), and tries to help her as much as possible.