Not Available

Two thieves rod a drug store and decide to hide out in a porn shop. Soon after when the coast is clear, the thieves take the shop worker with them as hostage. On there way to freedom they decide to break into a mansion and discover that they are not the only ones hiding as well. They find a group of students. The movie soon turns into a Last House on the Left meets a Joe D'Amato style film full of sleazy sex.