Pleasure Unwoven

2005

In this high definition video essay, Kevin McCauley explores the arguments for and against this vital debate, reviewing the latest newuroscientific research about addiction along the way.Using the spectacular landscape of Utah's State and National Parks to describe the brain areas involved in addiction, Dr. McCauley turns complex neuroscientific concepts into easy-to-understand visual images that will help people in covery feel better understood, and their families and friends feel hope that recovery is possible.