Плесецк: Таежный космодром

The pride of Soviet engineers, a secret project hidden in the impenetrable taiga, among swamps and fogs — for a long time the Plesetsk cosmodrome was a serious issue in the confrontation between the USSR and the USA. Today the Plesetsk is a unique launching complex that provides for both Russian defence and scientific space programs. We will go to the extreme north, to the very heart of the taiga, to live one day at the cosmodrome with its inhabitants and witness the launch of a real rocket.