Plitvice - Land of Falling Lakes

Not Available

The Tale of 1001 waterfalls takes place day and night right in the heart of Croatia. For here lying hidden among rough karst mountains is a “Natural Wonder World” – the Plitvice Lakes, one of the oldest Nationalparks in Europe. The Plitvice Lakes are embedded in a grandiose karst region. The film follows the course of the water taking it’s wondrous paths through the limestone. Rain and snow seep through the porous layers, cavities and caves to disappear from the surface but once in the depths these small water veins collect to mighty torrents.