Hryhoriy Porytsky, also known as Greg, was one of the central figures in the Lviv hippie movement in the 1970s. Together with other freedom-loving young people, he was a member of a non-conformist association called the Holy Garden Republic, which met in an abandoned garden of the Discalced Carmelites monastery in the centre of Lviv. The film shows the participants of the Republic, their apartment parties, walks, talks, and, basically, their lives.