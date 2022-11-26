پلنگ در شب

Not Available

Mehdi Palang (Iraj Ghaderi) is released from prison after seven years, and he sees Qasim (Ali Azad) and his medicine and group in front of him, who have closed his gambling house, beat his granddaughter (Mehdi Fakhimzadeh) and his family. The place has been disturbed. Mehdi helps an old woman named Bibi Kokab (Parvin Soleimani) and her granddaughter Maryam (Aram), whose father is in prison, asks Mehdi to introduce himself in the circle of his friends instead of his father. Mehdi accepts, and the two gradually become interested in each other. Qasim and his men plan to kill Mehdi, and after failing to carry out their plan, they take Maryam hostage, and drag Mehdi out of the city to sign a petition to seize his property. Mehdi accepts their request, but Qasim does not keep his word and tries to harass Maryam, injuring Mehdi by shooting him. In retaliation, Mehdi takes Qasim by car and is arrested after police arrive.