February 1980, Plogoff. A whole town refuses the installation of a nuclear power station close to the Pointe du Raz, overlooking Sein island in the bay of Audierne opening onto the Atlantic Ocean. Six weeks of daily struggle led by local women, children, fishermen and farmers, determined to preserve the soul of this Finisterian land. Six weeks of joys, tenderness and drama... This is the historic epic of the people of Cap Sizun face to face with the pressures of modern society.