Plot of Fear

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Centro Produzioni Cinematografiche Città di Milano

Plot of Fear tells the story of a decadent weekend party full of orgies and drugs on the outskirts of Milan. After two deaths occur Inspector Lomenzo (Michele Placido) interrogates one of the guests, a fashion model (Corninne Clery) who becomes his informant, as well as his lover. Clery reveals that after a “wildlife orgy”one of the hosts tried to jokingly feed one of the prostitutes to a tiger but she got so frightened that she died of heart attack. In his attempt to find a connection between the victims, he investigates a cutting-edge security and surveillance firm whose director (Eli Wallach) has secrets of his own to hide.

Cast

Michele PlacidoInspector Gaspare Lomenzo
John SteinerHoffmann
Jacques HerlinPandolfi
Tom SkerrittChief Inspector
Eli WallachPeter Struwwel
Giorgio Gargiullo

