Plot of Fear tells the story of a decadent weekend party full of orgies and drugs on the outskirts of Milan. After two deaths occur Inspector Lomenzo (Michele Placido) interrogates one of the guests, a fashion model (Corninne Clery) who becomes his informant, as well as his lover. Clery reveals that after a “wildlife orgy”one of the hosts tried to jokingly feed one of the prostitutes to a tiger but she got so frightened that she died of heart attack. In his attempt to find a connection between the victims, he investigates a cutting-edge security and surveillance firm whose director (Eli Wallach) has secrets of his own to hide.
|Michele Placido
|Inspector Gaspare Lomenzo
|John Steiner
|Hoffmann
|Jacques Herlin
|Pandolfi
|Tom Skerritt
|Chief Inspector
|Eli Wallach
|Peter Struwwel
|Giorgio Gargiullo
View Full Cast >