On a post-apocalyptic Earth, Leila Dawn (Natalie Floyd), is the only human survivor. Raised by Robots after humanity abandoned the planet they destroyed with nuclear warfare, Leila cannot forget her parents nor ignore her yearning to find other organic life. A hunt she sets out on with Swat Team robot, Marker (Lex Cassar), leads Leila to discover a human disguised as Robot, Ray (Jake Lyall), and the reality she's been denied-a reality that sparks her ultimate quest. PLUG is a short film from acclaimed science-fiction film art director, David Levy (Tron Legacy, Prometheus, Enders Game, Tomorrow Land). It is the first installment of Levy's yet to be produced epic series/feature, which follows Leila on her quest to reunite with humanity and the impossible choices she must make about her allegiances - Human or Robot.