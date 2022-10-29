Not Available

Plum Blossom

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Barunson E&A

Teenage hormones are difficult to be restrained. High school senior, Jayo is seduced into his first sexual experience by classmate Hara, who eventually kills herself when he ignores her. Since then, he immerses himself in loveless sex until he meets cheerful nurse, Namok. Meanwhile, his pal Seuin has developed a crush on his teacher, which is socially taboo. PLUM is a tender coming of age story about two teenage boys who embrace growing pains in a hard way.

Cast

Kim Jeong-hyeonYi Sue In
Jin Hee-kyungYoon Jung Hye
Doona BaeSeo Nam Ok
Yoon Ji-hyeHa ra
Kim Rae-wonKim Ja Hyo

