Not Available

Mopar Plum Crazy is a road trip adventure that starts with one man's dream of buying a brand new purple (plum crazy) Dodge SRT8 Challenger in Cleveland, OH and driving it across country 3,300 miles in 6 days; but it's not your normal road trip! This cross country adventure is all about taking the new Mopar and connecting with the old school Mopar; as the wild travelers meet up with some legends of the Mopar world like the Mopar Nationals, Jim Beliends, Five Star Productions founder, John Pappas, and world famous driver of the Little Red Wagon wheelstander, Bill Maverick Golden. It's Vegas or bust for the road warriors as they meet mopar fans along the way.