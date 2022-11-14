Not Available

Jacob is an up and coming actor living in the most famous isolated city in the world, Perth in Western Australia. Jacob receives his big break in the form of a starring role in a new cop show being filmed on the other side of the country in Sydney. However, the week before his departure, Jacob meets a vulnerable young woman named Cheryl. It's at this point Jacob's world quickly starts to unravel around him as a series of unresolved misdemeanors begin to threaten not only Jacob's shot at fame but his very life. Jacob realizes he has no option, but to tie up the lose ends still lingering in his life in order to make his transition to Sydney a smooth one. Jacob is forced to take unexpected measures in order to keep his dream alive, resulting in unforeseen consequences. Shot entirely on location in Perth, Australia.