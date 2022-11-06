Plus Electification

Not Available

Plus Electrification, 1972, directed by Ivan Aksenchuk. Soyuzmultfilm. Executed with Disney-like animation by one of Soyuzmultfilm's leading directors of films for children. "Plus Electrification" triumphs the USSR's drive to bring electricity to every town and village. It was a tenet of Vladimir Lenin that electrification plus Soviet power [vlast] would lead to Communism. Electricity is shown dramatically uniting the economies of USSR and the Eastern bloc countries through production of consumer goods like Czech crystal and Hungarian buses.