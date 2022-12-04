Plus Nine Romance

Not Available

Former child actress Seo-yeon, flight attendant Hee-joo, fund manager Ga-hee, and director of a children's theater company Bo-yeong. All four friends who are 29 years old and have been friends for 10 years have trouble dating. Seo-yeon's boyfriend has zero empathy, can only say continuously that good things will happen! Hee-joo's boyfriend has been taking the civil service exam for more than 10 years. Ga-hee's boyfriend never said he loves her, whether she's cool or crazy, and Bo-yeong is betrayed by a junior troupe member who is in a secret relationship. Twenty-nine, the end of youth? No, it's a new start! Good things will happen if I don't meet you!