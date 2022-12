Not Available

An extra-class thief Max steals a unique ruby, which is going to be taken out of the country. To do this, he hides a jewel inside a teddy bear named Boom, a popular children's toy. But everything does not go according to plan, when the bear accidentally enters the toy store, and the ruby turns out to be magical and revives all its inhabitants. Max has to find Boom and return the ruby. The hunt begins!