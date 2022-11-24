Pluto al campeggio

Not Available

Two coyotes (father and son) smell food. They arrive in a campsite just in time to see the owner (presumably Mickey) heading downriver in a boat. The food is secured up in a tree, and Pluto, though sleeping, is standing guard. The father sets to work on getting the food down, but junior keeps dragging Pluto out for his dinner. Dad knows that Pluto is nothing but trouble, and keeps putting him back in the tent. They eventually get the food down, between run-ins with Pluto, and are preparing to feast when Pluto runs them off and the owner returns. Pluto realizes that, without the coyotes, he's going to get blamed, and goes off to join his former foes