Not Available

Mickey sends Pluto out to fetch the newspaper, this time only to be taken aboard an alien spacecraft, where he is examined with tools and uses the transformation ray to make him to have 2 legs and turns him an alien, a Mammoth, a Pen with a piece of writing paper and a Dinosaur which he grows gigantic and the transformation ray turns him back and brings the newspaper back to Mickey and he pats him but his ears turn into alien antenna.