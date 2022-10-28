1952

Pluto's Christmas Tree

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 20th, 1952

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Pluto comes bounding outside to help Mickey get a Christmas tree. Chip 'n Dale see him and make fun of him, but the tree they take refuge in is the one Mickey chops down. They like the decorations, especially the candy canes and Mickey's bowl of mixed nuts. But Pluto spots them and goes after them long before Mickey spots them. Minnie, Donald, and Goofy drop by to sing carols.

Cast

Dessie FlynnDale
Clarence NashDonald Duck
Ruth CliffordMinnie Mouse
Pinto ColvigPluto / Goofy
James MacDonaldMickey Mouse / Chip

