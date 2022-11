Not Available

Minnie knits an ugly pink sweater for Pluto, much to his disgust. Pluto is then teased by the neighbor dogs and Figaro. No matter how many times he attempts to rid of the sweater, it stays on. Although once it shrinks after he lands in the water, he is delighted that he can't wear it anymore. Minnie is upset about this, but then notices that it fits Figaro...