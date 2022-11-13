Plutonium Circus

Not Available

Funny yet incisive look at the PANTEX Nuclear Weapons Plant, in Amarillo, TX, which was used for nuclear weapons assembly during the Cold War. The plant, which provides most of the jobs for those living in Amarillo, now operates as a disassembly-line where the weapons, which were once built there, are now being taken apart with the plutonium getting stored underground. The film deals with the issues of storing the plutonium and the effects the plant has had (and is having) on the town of Amarillo, as well as how it has affected the way people thought about the Cold War and its aftermath. It does so by taking a look at the lives and activities of the Amarillo residents directly or indirectly associated with, or having strong opinions about the Plant.