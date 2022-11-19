Plymptoons

Not Available

Sketches. We see human crash tests: a human hits a wall at five miles per hour, 50 mph, and 3000. A woman kisses a man as he listens to his Walkman; through the kiss, she experiences the music. We see the trouble with face-lifts. We watch the early history of the mob: a cowboy mounts his horse, digs in his spurs, and ... kaboom! We watch a pursuer get his just desserts. Then, an ape evolves into a man who evolves into an American football player, hunkered down on all fours. Four pieces of furniture express their love when the humans are out of the room. Last, the ultimate car alarm humiliates a thief.