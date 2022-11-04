Plywood Panic

Not Available

Milford the pig gets the mail and informs Paw that the family has won a new house. The catch is they have to put it together themselves. Of course, with the family's intelligence, this isn't an easy task. Examples: Paw is enrolled in measuring tape when Milford lets go too suddenly and when Maw carries a board, it starts vibrating to the point where it carries her into the air dropping her into the washing machine (Paw thinks he's watching Maw on TV). Finally, the house is finished and the family moves inside. Unfortunately, Paw steps on a loose floorboard causing the house to disassemble into a pile of rubble.