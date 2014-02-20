2014

PMS COP is the story of Mary, a police officer, who after being caught on television beating a rapist, is forced into an evil Pharmaceutical Company's drug trial for a PMS inhibitor known as Corybantic. After a tragic event Mary suffers a horrific side effect, and with her new found superhuman strength, she begins to systematically take out her vengeance on everyone in her path! Will Mary fight against her inner urge to destroy or could she become the first of a new secret weapons program designed by an evil corporation?